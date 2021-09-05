Letter to the editor: Gianforte's mask rule lacks concern for kids' safety
On Aug. 31, Gov. Gianforte and the DPHHS director issued a temporary emergency rule requiring all school districts to “demonstrate consideration” of parental concerns regarding the adoption of a mask mandate, with the ability to opt-out of health-related mandates. The objective of this toothless ruling, supported by worthless citations, is to rile up the far-right with little concern for the health and safety of Montana’s children.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
