CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Letter to the editor: Gianforte's mask rule lacks concern for kids' safety

By Debra McNeill
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 5 days ago

On Aug. 31, Gov. Gianforte and the DPHHS director issued a temporary emergency rule requiring all school districts to “demonstrate consideration” of parental concerns regarding the adoption of a mask mandate, with the ability to opt-out of health-related mandates. The objective of this toothless ruling, supported by worthless citations, is to rile up the far-right with little concern for the health and safety of Montana’s children.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Common Sense#Dinosaurs#Dphhs#Icu#The Bozeman School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy