Game #136: A’s comeback attempt falls short

By Athletics Nation
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s scored five runs in the 9th inning on Saturday. Unfortunately they needed seven. The A’s put together a heck of a comeback attempt at the end, but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell 10-8 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Last night the Blue...

