The Gators came out of the FAU game without sustaining any new injuries, which is good. However, Mullen did provide an update on Kamar Wilcoxson. The redshirt freshman will miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery. Prior to the first game, Mullen downplayed the extent of Wilcoxson's injury saying he would only be "doubtful" for Saturday but they would go from there. Monday he confirmed Wilcoxson's season is done.