For most people, mulching their gardens and other plantings is an annual spring event. There are so many benefits of mulch – keeping the roots cool when the temperatures are very hot and retaining moisture are just a couple of the advantages. Some people like to use a permanent mulch of stone over fabric, which provides the aforementioned advantages. Using an organic mulch (shredded bark, for example, with no weed fabric) offers the additional asset of turning into compost as it breaks down over time. Critters that live in the soil – worms, ants, and other tunneling animals – will work that compost into the soil, providing nutrients to the plants growing there.