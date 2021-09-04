Recap and highlights: Washington State drops first game of season to Utah State
PULLMAN – It was the experience more than 20,000 Washington State fans had spent almost two years waiting for. Everything with the exception of the final score. A heavily favored WSU team led by a single point at halftime and by as many as 12 in the second half, but Utah State mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play to win 26-23 at Gesa Field.www.nbcrightnow.com
