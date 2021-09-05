Satoshi Kojima News

AEW star Jon Moxley picked up a victory against another Japanese legend, defeating Satoshi Kojima in a classic puroreso match, but was then laid out by another NJPW star Minoru Suzuki to set up another must-see match. Moxley arrived at the match wearing a GCW hoodie, a reference to his most recent championship victory. The match between Moxley and Kojima was a classic slobberknocker, with Kojima going pound for pound against Moxley despite a decent age difference. Moxley, a known purveyor of violence, gave Kojima all he could handle, blasting the veteran with nasty blows to the head and some brutal submission holds. Kojima, meanwhile, landed several of his classic moves, including the Koji-cutter. However, Kojima could not score his fabled lariat on Moxley, which directly set up the end of the match. Kojima went to hit Moxley with a lariat, but Moxley countered and then hit Kojima with two Paradigm Shifts to score the victory.
