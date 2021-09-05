Satoshi Kojima News

AEW’s latest PPV All Out took place last Sunday, with the event featuring a 5-star classic match, CM Punk’s first match in over seven and a half years, as well as three ex-WWE stars debuting for the company. The event was one that I never wanted to end, with so many exciting moments taking place throughout, and it reminded me why I became a wrestling fan back in 1998 during the Attitude Era. For almost 20 years, the WWE stood on top of the mountain as the biggest wrestling company in the world, with no true competition in the west. While there are plenty of great wrestling promotions in the United States, such as Ring Of Honor and Impact, they are much smaller than the WWE, and apart from a brief period of Impact receiving high ratings, no company has went toe to toe with the global juggernaut, that is until AEW launched in 2019.