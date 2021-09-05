CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Satoshi Kojima News

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese wrestling icon will bring his distinct intensity and international accolades to this Sunday's 'All Out' in a match against Jon Moxley. View the original article to see embedded media. Jon Moxley is ready for a hard-hitting showdown with one of Japan’s best. SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Kojima
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Huge AEW Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has certainly noticed the rise of AEW and the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is seemingly proud of the steps AEW has taken since its inception in 2019. AEW held its first pay-per-view in May 2019 with Double or Nothing, which closed with the debut of Jon Moxley.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
WWEculturedvultures.com

Which Wrestler Was The First WWE Champion?

The WWE Championship is arguably the most prestigious and sought after championship in all of professional wrestling. Its lineage speaks for itself, with almost 150 respective champions adding to the title’s legacy including: Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Steve Austin and Roman Reigns. Though, before WWE (or WWF at the time) became the global conglomerate that it is today, the WWE Championship was devised from humble beginnings, with an equally humble champion taking up the moniker for the first time back in 1963.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Spotted With WWE Diva In Photo

Braun Strowman has really been through it all and seen it all. While many look to the monster among men as someone who could break them like a wishbone, Braun has really always been said to be one of the kindest and softest people around that was on the WWE roster some time ago. Braun has made many friends in his storied journey, but this one is a bit more shocking than what we expected. Kevin Owens Drops Cryptic AEW Bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Posts Emotional Photo: ‘Praying For Triple H’

Ric Flair has uploaded a new photo, and said he’s praying for Triple H after his heart issue and cardiac event led to surgery, posting praying emojis. There is no doubt that WWE has received heat due to the turmoil of the contract disputes in recent months and it came back to haunt them. Adam Cole got out of his deal, but he did sign a short extension which saw him with NXT through TakeOver: 36. This led to his debut at All Out. Malakai Black was also able to show up in AEW 35 days after his release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. There is some heat for those mistakes. Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Loud And Angry Backstage At Raw This Week

They say that anything can happen on Monday Night Raw, and it’s certainly not uncommon for the scrip for the show to be rewritten shortly before Raw goes live on the air. PWInsider is reporting that several sources claimed that Monday was one of the longest days in a long time for the WWE creative team. It’s being said that Vince McMahon was extremely unhappy with the original plans for the show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Humiliates’ CM Punk After AEW Show

WWE and AEW will always be going back and forth for the top spot on who reigns supreme in the world of pro wrestling. While many would agree that AEW is currently delivering the more sought after show, the ratings between the two are speaking for themselves and it seems that Roman Reigns and Smackdown are still topping AEW and CM Punk, according to The Disco Inferno in a tweet seen below, saying it’s ‘still Roman’s yard’ after CM Punk’s AEW Rampage appearance tanked in the ratings. Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Huge AEW Match.
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Naomi Bombshell Leaks

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already recruited his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) to The Bloodline stable and they have Paul Heyman in their corner. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions as well and the family is ruling the blue brand. It seems another member could have already been added to the dominating stable.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (9/7): WWE NXT Review, AEW Rampage Ratings, Jeff Hardy

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – AEW reportedly tried to get “The Final Countdown” for Bryan Danielson. – Kevin Owens to AEW?. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole ‘Embarrassing’ AEW Star Rumor Leaks

Michale Cole is a long-tenured WWE commentator. While, Adam Cole recently signed a deal with AEW, and joined The Elite faction. It turns out WWE had pitched a for him prior to his departure. It has been reported that WWE wanted to make Adam Cole a heel manager on the main roster. Ric Flair Posts Emotional Photo: ‘Praying For Triple H’
WWETVOvermind

AEW All Out 2021 Reminds Me Of Why I Became A Wrestling Fan

AEW’s latest PPV All Out took place last Sunday, with the event featuring a 5-star classic match, CM Punk’s first match in over seven and a half years, as well as three ex-WWE stars debuting for the company. The event was one that I never wanted to end, with so many exciting moments taking place throughout, and it reminded me why I became a wrestling fan back in 1998 during the Attitude Era. For almost 20 years, the WWE stood on top of the mountain as the biggest wrestling company in the world, with no true competition in the west. While there are plenty of great wrestling promotions in the United States, such as Ring Of Honor and Impact, they are much smaller than the WWE, and apart from a brief period of Impact receiving high ratings, no company has went toe to toe with the global juggernaut, that is until AEW launched in 2019.
WWEComicBook

AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Picks Up Victory Over Satoshi Kojima

AEW star Jon Moxley picked up a victory against another Japanese legend, defeating Satoshi Kojima in a classic puroreso match, but was then laid out by another NJPW star Minoru Suzuki to set up another must-see match. Moxley arrived at the match wearing a GCW hoodie, a reference to his most recent championship victory. The match between Moxley and Kojima was a classic slobberknocker, with Kojima going pound for pound against Moxley despite a decent age difference. Moxley, a known purveyor of violence, gave Kojima all he could handle, blasting the veteran with nasty blows to the head and some brutal submission holds. Kojima, meanwhile, landed several of his classic moves, including the Koji-cutter. However, Kojima could not score his fabled lariat on Moxley, which directly set up the end of the match. Kojima went to hit Moxley with a lariat, but Moxley countered and then hit Kojima with two Paradigm Shifts to score the victory.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

PWI 500 top 10 revealed as Omega takes the crown

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has today revealed that Kenny Omega tops their latest PWI 500 list. The announcement was made on Busted Open Radio. Omega last appeared at #1 in 2018. PWI confirmed ‘The Cleaner’ placed #1 ‘on the strength of three simultaneous world championship reigns in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley Comments On His Match With Satoshi Kojima At All Out, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW Superstar Jon Moxley commented on his match with Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out this Sunday night, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his respect for Kojima: “Kojima is an icon; he’s someone that is...
WWEchatsports.com

Wrestler Satoshi Kojima To Channel 'Fighting Spirit' in AEW Debut

Satoshi Kojima is coming to All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling icon makes his AEW debut this Sunday at All Out, bringing his distinct brand of intensity and international accolades to a star-studded show in a match against Jon Moxley. “Moxley has earned the respect of wrestling fans around the world,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley Faces Minoru Suzuki

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. This event will be Jon Moxley’s homecoming and he’ll go up against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. On this past weekend’s All Out, Suzuki came out and brawled with Moxley after his victory over Satoshi Kojima. Be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy