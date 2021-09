The North Carolina offense lost a number of talented players from a unit that proved to be one of the best in the country, finishing the 2020-21 campaign with 7,041 total yards, 66 touchdowns, and averages of 7.59 yards per play and 537.2 yards per game. The Tar Heels’ top-two running backs in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, as well as top-two receiving options in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, have all graduated to the NFL ranks, but there appears to be yet another playmaker ready to emerge in Chapel Hill this fall.