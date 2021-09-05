CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine Is Reinventing The Prince Charming Trope

By Soey Ki m
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith model good looks and bags of charisma, Prince Charming is a role that feels like it came all too easily to Nicholas Galitzine. Starring in Amazon Prime Video’s live-action musical remake of Cinderella, the 26-year-old joins a glitzy cast including Camila Cabello in the title role, Idina Menzel as the evil step-mother, and Billy Porter as a genderless Fairy Godparent. And yet: “I felt so out of place on set, like I was a body double for Timothée Chalamet,” he laughs.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Trope#Amazon Prime Video#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Steps Out In Crop Top & Matching Fitted Leggings In NYC After ‘Cinderella’ Premiere

Camila Cabello stepped out looking comfortable and gorgeous in a light pink outfit while arriving in New York City on Sept. 5. Camila Cabello, 24, looked relaxed as she stepped off a plane in the Big Apple on Sept. 5. The singer was wearing a long-sleeved light pink crop top and matching leggings along with black and white sneakers when she was photographed at JFK airport. She also added a black face mask to stay safe and hoop earrings as her long locks were pulled up and she carried a backpack on her shoulders.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

John Travolta made many apologies to Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel thinks John Travolta messing up her name was the "greatest thing" to ever happen to her, but he's apologised multiple times since. John Travolta has apologised to Idina Menzel multiple times since getting her name wrong seven years ago. The 'Saturday Night Fever' actor caused a stir at...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Idina Menzel Reveals When Her Ex-Husband Taye Diggs Would Become ‘Judgy’ During Their Marriage

Pushy partner? Idina Menzel revealed one of the reasons she butted heads with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, during their marriage — and it’s tied to showbiz. During the Wednesday, September 8, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, Menzel, 50, teamed up with her Cinderella costars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter for an explosive “Carpool Karaoke” skit.
Moviessuncoastnews.com

Movie review: Cinderella

For a story that commonly begins with the phrase “once upon a time,” there has certainly been a plethora of cinematic adaptations based on the Cinderella folk tale. Legendary silent film actress Mary Pickford — a pioneer in the film industry who went on to co-found Pickford-Fairbanks Studios and United Artists — took on the title role for a 1914 version directed by James Kirkwood Sr. But Pickford wasn’t the first to portray Cinderella on film: That honor goes to Mlle Barral, who starred in an 1899 French adaptation directed by Georges Méliès.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Movie review: Tired tropes strike flat note in 'Cinderella' musical

Classic stories and fairy tales continue to make the content rounds, whether that’s because recognizable names are easier to sell, or perhaps because these old tales still have some life left in their lessons. Often these centuries-old stories work best when the time period is fully updated (eg., Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless”) or the modern lessons are subversively subsumed into the archaic era’s traditional customs and practices (eg., Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma”). However, the new musical “Cinderella,” starring pop sensation Camila Cabello and written and directed by Kay Cannon, tries to have it both ways, pairing contemporary post-feminist tenets and anachronistic slang and pop songs with the ballgowns and social norms of Renaissance-era Europe.
TV & Videosbuzzfeednews.com

Amazon's "Cinderella" Is A Refreshing Take On A Classic

It’s such an immensely satisfying feeling to watch something you had assumed would be disastrous but instead turns out to be an absolute freakin’ delight. When Sony announced its remake of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello as the titular princess, back in 2019 (Amazon later bought the streaming rights), I was apprehensive. The promotional clips were bizarre. In one video, Cabello’s Cinderella lets out a high-pitched scream when she sees her new gown, designed by her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter). “Yaaass, future queen, yaaass,” Fab G says, matching the princess’s unbridled joy. It’s an awkward moment, but that’s because it’s devoid of context and works much better in the movie overall. And then there was this viral video of James Corden and other stars from the film literally stopping LA traffic to perform a dance number. While the promo might have felt a bit desperate and off-putting, the film, thankfully, delivers in virtually every way.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

First negative reactions to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

The Cinderella by Camila Cabello will be released next Friday, September 3 on Amazon Prime Video, but due to the preview dedicated to the press, international critics have already been able to see how it is the new adaptation of the classic tale that tries to adapt as much as possible to the times. A canon that is broken as soon as you see its protagonist. Accustomed to porcelain skin and blond hair, this princess (apart from not having as the only and exclusive mission in life to find a prince) She is physically Latina, since Cabello is Cuban. However, the most controversial change with respect to the classic that we all know from Disney is undoubtedly the change from the traditional fairy godmother to the actor Billy Porter, which reinterprets the magical character from a perspective queer. But Are all these changes smoke or do they add something new and interesting to the story? First impressions point more towards the former:
MoviesL.A. Weekly

Yes, It’s Cliche– It’s Cinderella for Godmother’s Sake

In a world that grew up with the original Disney princess cartoons’ romanticized views of the good, evil and life in general –then later realized just how sexist those films were– finding the right take and tone for modern versions has been challenging to say the least. For Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and especially Cinderella, the central message was: women need to be competitive and spiteful towards each other in their quest for happiness and fulfillment, and only a man –a man of privilege at that– can help us to achieve it.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

WTF Happened To Amazon’s Cinderella!? | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a scathing review of Amazon’s Cinderella…. Amazon Prime Video and Camila Cabello come together for the most lackluster Cinderella re-telling yet. From the “girl boss” energy to the bland songs, the film tries so hard to say something but says nothing. Critic EJ Moreno tears into 2021’s Cinderella and holds nothing back here.
Moviesthechronicle-news.com

Camila Cabello's Cinderella film is 'necessary'

Camila Cabello thinks her 'Cinderella' movie is a "necessary" version of the fairytale. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular character in the film, and she's hailed the "girl boss" twist on the classic story.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Shawn Mendes Have Played Camila Cabello's Prince In Cinderella? The Singer Shares Her Thoughts

Camila Cabello is set to sing her heart out as Cinderella in a modern musical version of the titular fairy tale this weekend on Amazon Prime. The pop singer, previously part of girl group Fifth Harmony, has proved to be a powerhouse in her own right, but obviously fans often associate Cabello with her famous boyfriend and fellow singer, Shawn Mendes. Many of us would not have been mad at the “Lost in Japan” hitmaker teaming up for the musical as her Prince Charming.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and ‘Cinderella’ Cast Talk Reinventing the Classic Fairytale

Camila Cabello and the cast of Cinderella are putting a modern, empowering spin on the classic fairytale.  The Amazon-distributed reimagining, written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) with a story by James Corden, stars Cabello in the title role and is packed with an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Corden, among others.  While most iterations of Cinderella focus on finding happily ever after with a fairytale romance, Cannon’s take focuses on a modern girl with big aspirations beyond waiting for her Prince Charming. “I wasn’t really a big fan of the Cinderella story or...
MoviesDaily Tar Heel

Column: Bippity-boppity-bad! Even magic couldn't fix this 'Cinderella' remake

"Once upon a time," starting a movie with that phrase was acceptable. Now, it’s a tell-tale sign of a film with no greater aspirations than being a shoddy reworking of a story that came before it. Naturally, Amazon’s "Cinderella" started off with those very words in a narrative passage as annoying as it was uninspired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy