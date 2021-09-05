Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine Is Reinventing The Prince Charming Trope

The Cinderella by Camila Cabello will be released next Friday, September 3 on Amazon Prime Video, but due to the preview dedicated to the press, international critics have already been able to see how it is the new adaptation of the classic tale that tries to adapt as much as possible to the times. A canon that is broken as soon as you see its protagonist. Accustomed to porcelain skin and blond hair, this princess (apart from not having as the only and exclusive mission in life to find a prince) She is physically Latina, since Cabello is Cuban. However, the most controversial change with respect to the classic that we all know from Disney is undoubtedly the change from the traditional fairy godmother to the actor Billy Porter, which reinterprets the magical character from a perspective queer. But Are all these changes smoke or do they add something new and interesting to the story? First impressions point more towards the former: