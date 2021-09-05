3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $375,000

Fantastic downtown opportunity within short walking distance of everything. AirBnB OK! Updated, move - in ready bungalow on a level, triple + sized lot. Historic District adjacent near Cherry Street/Black Mountain Ave., restaurants, pubs and shops. Featuring 3 ample bedrooms + large den which is being used as an owner’s bedroom - this home has many upgrades, including hardwood flooring, bright open floor plan, lots of storage and a picture window. Out back, the huge deck is ideal for entertaining. Step into the shaded, expansive back yard to enjoy the large wired shop, additional storage building and plenty of room for your garden. Talk about curb appeal, check out the beautifully landscaped lawn with off street parking on a concrete driveway. Located on an attractive, level street with sidewalks and city services - perfect for outdoor activities. Schedule to see this special property today!