Boozman, cattle farmer emphasize research in River Valley industry
CHARLESTON -- Federal money improves local cattle operations even if the dollars don't flow straight into the ranchers' pockets, a River Valley farmer recently said. John Paul Pendergrass, owner of Pendergrass Cattle Co. in the Charleston area, said federally funded research has improved the quality of the cattle he raises. It's one of the reasons his farm's productivity has doubled in his lifetime, he said.www.arkansasonline.com
