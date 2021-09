CHAMPAIGN — The Bret Bielema era at Illinois is off to a winning start. Sparked by strong play from backup quarterback Art Sitkowski after Brandon Peters left in the first quarter with an arm injury and a consistent, methodical run game, the Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 41,064 at Memorial Stadium on a warm, muggy afternoon in the Big Ten and season opener for both teams.