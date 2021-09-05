Ahoy, Maties! Parrot Island Waterpark throws Labor Day party

Labor Day weekend is almost here, which means you’ll probably be hosting a cookout in the backyard. If you want to up your grilling game before your guests arrive, you’re going to need a few key tools. We did some research and found grilling tools that can help you get the perfect cook, avoid accidentally lose a piece of food, and make cleaning up a lot quicker. In some cases, this means upgrading the old, flimsy spatula you’ve been using to flip burgers for 10 years. On the other hand, you may find new ways to impart flavor from elements —...