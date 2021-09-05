CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

'An Undeniable American Icon': Photos bring Selena to life at Crystal Bridges

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena," a new exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, aims to give Northwest Arkansans a closer look at the big personality -- and even bigger talent -- of musician Selena Quintanilla-Perez, through the photography of John Dyer. Rising to fame in the 1980s, Selena was already a huge figure in the Tejano music world when her 1992 album "Entre a Mi Mundo" found huge commercial success and crossed over to the pop market. Her 1994 album "Amor Prohibido" is one of the bestselling Latin albums in the United States. Tragically, she was murdered by a former friend and employee a month before her 24th birthday.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#American Art#Photography#Texan#Mexican#Crystal Bridges#Latino#Faq#Siempre Selena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MuseumsArkansas Online

Let There Be Lights! Crystal Bridges brings back popular North Forest installation

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has announced that the popular outdoor exhibit "North Forest Lights" will be returning to the museum in September and running through January 2022. This marks the third -- and probably final -- chance for Northwest Arkansans to see the popular installation, says Beth Bobbitt, the museum's media relations director.
Visual ArtArkansas Online

FYI: 'Molto Bella' screening tonight at Crystal Bridges, more

"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby...
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Crystal Bridges; Ray Wylie Hubbard at The Majestic

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has curated three solo performances for Crystal Bridges Museum's Art Night out event from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Bentonville. NWA's matriarch of jazz piano, Claudia Burson (pictured), Kansas City-based Roger Wilder, and Matt Nelson will perform on the museum's Van Cliburn concert grand piano during the art party. Free; registration required. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.
MuseumsPosted by
The Joplin Globe

'North Forest Lights' returns for third season at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the third time in as many years, officials with Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art hope to outdo Mother Nature with its popular “North Forest Lights” show. This after-dark walkabout featuring “dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements and soundscapes” once again illuminates a small copse of woods found...
Holdrege, NEGrand Island Independent

An American Prayer brings The Doors to The Tassel

HOLDREGE — When Grant Niebergall and his band take the stage at The Tassel in Holdrege, they hope audience members will relive the experience of attending a concert by the late-1960s rock band, The Doors. “We bring the ‘real McCoy’ to the show,” he said in an interview from his...
Fort Smith, ARmyarklamiss.com

9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While most Americans watched the events of September 11, 2001, unfold on live television, Carmen Taylor saw it happen right above her. The Fort Smith woman wasn’t even supposed to be in New York City that day. Previous travel plans she and her husband had...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
New York City, NYPosted by
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocks A Little Black Dress With A Bright Red Lip While Out In NYC — Photos

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous when she showed up to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to promote her new series, ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, showed off a classic look of beauty on Sept. 7 when she showed up to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. The singer and actress wore a black mini dress under an open button-down black sweater and black heels as she waved to onlookers outside before going in the studio to promote her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. She had her long dark locks down and parted in the middle and wore red lipstick that went perfect with her outfit.
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: An Iconic Halloween Popcorn Bucket is BACK in Disney World!

Disney Parks holiday popcorn buckets are such fun and collectible souvenirs. So far this year we’ve seen a new Jack Skellington popcorn bucket, a Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket, and a glow-in-the-dark Halloween bucket. Today we discovered a classic Halloween popcorn bucket is BACK in Disney World, and if you’ve missed out in the past, here’s your chance!

Comments / 0

Community Policy