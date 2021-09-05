'An Undeniable American Icon': Photos bring Selena to life at Crystal Bridges
"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena," a new exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, aims to give Northwest Arkansans a closer look at the big personality -- and even bigger talent -- of musician Selena Quintanilla-Perez, through the photography of John Dyer. Rising to fame in the 1980s, Selena was already a huge figure in the Tejano music world when her 1992 album "Entre a Mi Mundo" found huge commercial success and crossed over to the pop market. Her 1994 album "Amor Prohibido" is one of the bestselling Latin albums in the United States. Tragically, she was murdered by a former friend and employee a month before her 24th birthday.www.arkansasonline.com
