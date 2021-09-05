'An Undeniable American Icon': Photos bring Selena to life at Crystal Bridges

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous when she showed up to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to promote her new series, ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, showed off a classic look of beauty on Sept. 7 when she showed up to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. The singer and actress wore a black mini dress under an open button-down black sweater and black heels as she waved to onlookers outside before going in the studio to promote her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. She had her long dark locks down and parted in the middle and wore red lipstick that went perfect with her outfit.