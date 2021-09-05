Finding a final use for dying trees

Working for Illinois Extension, I get to travel quite often, mostly throughout west-central Illinois. And 2021 has brought a significant decline in ash trees in this area. Emerald ash borer is a non-native insect that attacks healthy ash trees. It is nothing new. I have written about this insect before, mainly when it was first discovered in the area around four years ago. Yet at that time, the effects of the emerald ash borer had not yet been felt. Today it is obvious how they have ravaged the landscape.