4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $129,900

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.