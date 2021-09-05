CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bassett, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $129,900

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan with large, open rooms. The roof is brand new and was just installed in June of 2021! Adjacent to the formal living room is a main level suite with its own full bath, large bedroom, and an office/bonus room that would make a perfect main level laundry room. The suite also opens to the rear porch! There is an attached single car garage with a half bath (sink not working) and a floored space above that could be used as a loft, craft room, or for additional storage. The home currently does not have working HVAC and is being offered "as-is/where-is" and does need some updating and TLC, but with the right vision - it will be restored to its full glory!

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Bassett, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Spring, TXHouston Chronicle

Guess the rent of this five-bedroom home in Spring with a pool

Chron is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties available to rent in Houston—the good, the bad, and the expensive. Welcome to Chron's "Guess the Rent" series. Suburban living has its pros, especially if you're ready for more space outside of the loop.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

27092 Cordero Lane

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED MADRID CASA SARGA HOME, 5 BEDS + OFFICE (could be 6th bedroom), HUGE ENTERTAINER’S YARD w/ 10’ deep SWIMMING POOL, OWNED SOLAR, PEX REPIPE & MORE! As you enter this beautiful home, you’re instantly greeted by high vaulted ceilings, a sweeping staircase, formal living room and an array of windows allowing in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs office with custom built-in work space could also be converted to a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM. Highlights include a soft neutral color pallet, travertine & wood look tile flooring, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in breakfast counter. The kitchen is open to the family room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room all of which lead to your meticulously maintained backyard setting…the perfect entertainment space with huge 10’ deep pool (with removable baby fence), built in BBQ & sink plumbed with hot water, expansive patio cover with ceiling fans, ample seating areas, beautiful new landscape lighting and a tiered slope with another seating area at the top for you to take in the stunning views and sunsets. The master suite is generous in size and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with California Closets organizers, a large linen closet and secondary bathroom with dual vanity, quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Enjoy INDOOR LAUNDRY and a large 3 CAR GARAGE with full garage attic. Inquire for information about MULTIPLE SCHOOL OPTIONS unique to this neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo with swimming, BBQ's, fishing, boat & paddleboard rentals, concerts & events. Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away with several membership options to the pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, & more! WELCOME HOME!
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

When you first enter this dazzling, 5300 sq ft home, you're immediately greeted by 14 ft windows letting the sun shine into the enormous great room. Marvel at the views as you pass the office and formal dining room into the gorgeous kitchen. It's complete with stainless steel Viking appliances & durable Silestone countertops. Just beyond is the spacious deck. The first floor also provides laundry room & primary bedroom suite (heated flooring in bathroom). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room. Then, the basement has been expertly crafted containing high ceilings, modern designer touches, & offering you lots of options- inlaw suite, Airbnb, or luxurious retreat for house guests. There's a bedroom, office, home gym, and magnificent great room plumbed for a full kitchen/bar.
Real Estatethegramblinite.com

310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1923 N Cameron Street

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this pristine corner lot, situated atop one of Highland Park’s most sought-after blocks. Its immaculate resort-style backyard, fitted with an outdoor fireplace, Texas-sized pool, and fully covered patio area, make this a true entertainer’s dream home. Inside, this stunning English Tudor features inlaid hardwood floors, incredibly detailed woodwork, and oversized formals fit for holiday celebrations. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, a large island with plenty of bar seating, tumbled marble backsplash, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The first-floor primary suite has plenty of space for two, including double vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Explore even more luxuries from the wine room to the state-of-the-art media room, gym, and game room.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1701 E. Cambridge Ave.

Newly Updated 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment with Washer and Dryer IN-UNIT! - *CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL COMPLETE*. Managed by Taylor Street 602-603-9777 www.taylorstmgmt.com. The unit has been updated with NEW flooring, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW bathtub and surround tile, as well as a NEW name brand full...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

This Colorful Walnut Hills Charmer Has a Secret Tunnel

Modern meets charm in this four bedroom, three bath home in Walnut Hills. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—this signature Cincinnati neighborhood is revived and booming. Years ago, the Eden Park-adjacent town was a bustling and independent community. Flash forward to today, it’s currently an eclectic mix of old homes, new construction, popular restaurants, and snazzy bars that make it an in-demand place to be. This home on Kenton is in the heart of it all.
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

Vitalize Church expands to Rocky Mount

A Hardy church is set to expand into Rocky Mount this Sunday when it holds its first service at 10:30 a.m. Rocky Mount Vitalize Church will be using the Grand Oak Pavilion at the Early Inn at the Grove for its services until it is able to identify a permanent location. The idea of a second location has been in the works since Tony Gray, lead pastor of the main branch, received a message from God to expand his ministry. In February, members of the church starting working to make a second location a reality.
Interior Designdwell.com

Timber Slatting Steals the Show at This Renovated Terrace House in London

In the expansion of his sister and brother-in-law’s Victorian in the Blackheath neighborhood, architect Ben Minifie implemented gorgeous wood cladding inside and out. Kate and Gary Westlake didn’t have to search too far to find an architect to help them revamp their family’s living space. The London couple called upon Kate’s brother, architect Ben Minifie of Minifie Architects, who, in 2004, helped them better utilize the lot to create an open-plan kitchen/dining area. For the new undertaking, Minifie took on a broader expansion of the end-of-terrace Victorian to add more space for Kate, Gary, and their two teenage children, Bea and Archie.
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

20 years after Sept. 11 firefighters will not forget the day

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 events, firefighters will be suiting up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. for a walk from Rocky Mount’s Main Street Fire Department to the downtown Old (Central) Station. Captain Keith Holley, a 23-year volunteer firefighter with the department, said, “It’s going...
Interior Designwsmag.net

Fabulous Baths 2022

These pages of brilliant baths are filled with inspiring ideas (and incredible photographs) that will have you rethinking the form and function of your own baths. We’re highlighting styles ranging from quiet and modern to timelessly traditional. But, they all have one thing in common — luxurious touches that turn a simple bathroom into a private escape.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Save Money While Remodeling Your Kitchen & Bathroom

Every home remodeling project starts of a whole lot simpler than it ends. The most fun is always at the very beginning when you’ve come across a bunch of ideas that you like and you’re doing all that fantasizing about how your new bathroom or kitchen will look like. And the best part is that all of your ideas can come true. If you’ve seen it from other designs, then it is definitely possible right?
Interior Designvelillum.com

The 2021 Guidebook to Help Get the Most Out Of Your Furniture

With each passing year, the choice of people changes. From designs to styles to usefulness, the taste takes a completely new journey. 2021 has seen a havoc change in peoples’ choices of furniture. This is the place where you need to step into the world of unique as well as usual furniture to purchase them, one by one – every type imaginable including sofas, chairs, beds, tables, mattresses, ottomans, and much more. However, if you are not looking for a long-term settlement and investment when it comes to furniture and appliances, you can simply get furniture and home appliances on rent in Kolkata. You will never have to worry about purchasing the furniture you need ever again as we’ll sort out the list of rentable items for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy