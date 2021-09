With a rotation that is crumbling against a Dodgers team that is peaking, the Giants will need all the help they can get this weekend. Luckily, they might have two key infielders at their disposal for the three game set vs. LA that will determine who continues into September with the lead in the NL West. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told KNBR on Friday that he expects both Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella to make their return to the field this weekend.