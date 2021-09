I hope everyone had a nice Labor Day weekend. Saturday, Tim and I went to the Fireside Worship Night at Wooden Bridge Park, and it was a beautiful evening. There was great music, heartfelt testimony, prayer and fellowship. There was even a Kona-Ice truck there at the park, and Bridge View Pizzeria was open, selling lemon shake-ups and food. It was nice to be out in just the best weather, at a lovely venue, hearing about the Lord. I’m glad we can still do that here.