Patricia Ann 'Patty' Scott
Patricia Ann “Patty” Scott, 64, of Utica, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was gone too soon. She was born April 14, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Thomas and Geneva Fulton Daugherty. Patty was a wife, mother, homemaker and mamaw. She was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. Patty enjoyed singing, going on train rides, sewing, eating out and taking road trips. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.www.messenger-inquirer.com
