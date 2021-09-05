Ruth Snyder Russell, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab. The Petersburg, Indiana, native was born Oct. 14, 1928, to the late Hobart and Ida Cannon Cox. Ruth attended business college and worked as a systems analyst for Texas Gas until retirement in 1982. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church and the Yellow Banks Ladies Club of Owensboro. Ruth was an intelligent, quiet and witty person, who could also be a firecracker if provoked. She was also very nurturing and generous as she raised her family and cared for many others. As a good Southern cook, she was known for her delicious fried chicken.