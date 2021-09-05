CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $749,999

Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't be shy, this home is easy to show anytime so call or text today. Fabulous home in a fabulous location! In the heart of Downtown, so much to love--the 10ft ceilings, the good looks, the very large rooms, the archways, the original wood flooring throughout, which all have been recently refinished and look stunning. This home has two ensuite bedrooms--so take your pick for your primary and use the other as an upper level den or guest suite. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen, 5 fireplaces, 3 on the main level, the utterly charming courtyard, so private and so safe for pets and children, on-site parking with tons of additional parking spaces for all your party guests, and a BRAND NEW HEATING & AIR SYSTEM. Large shed for additional storage. Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc & Department of Historic Resources reports available for those drawn to this home's wonderful history. Built and owned by William M Baggett the same builder that built the Fredericksburg courthouse. It is a survivor of the hostilities of the early 1860's. This 1851 home has beautiful interesting characteristic features that make it unique and almost 3000 SQFT of finished space to love. No need to leave town for any conveniences, walk to the farmer's market, the butcher's, restaurants, shopping. Location, location, location! CD zoning--so many options. Move-in Ready!

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pets#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy