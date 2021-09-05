CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — Jerry Glenn Cabbage, 64, of Sacramento, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Jerry was born March 2, 1957, to Carl and Wanda Faye Woodburn Cabbage. Graduating from Bremen High School in 1975, he excelled in FFA, and his passion for farming grew. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked for Mr. Peabody, operating a dragline until he was laid off in the early ‘90s. Partnering with his dad and brother, Carl Cabbage & Sons came into fruition. Hidden Valley Farms then was created and prospered to include three generations of Cabbage men tiling the ground. He was very proud to reap and sow alongside his dad and son.

