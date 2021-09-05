CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I hate Georgia

 5 days ago

I hate them because their fans are obnoxious. But probably more because they always beat us. Now if we played them during the Deshaun or Trevor years, no doubt we would have crushed them. But no, we didn't. In thirty years, we only managed to beat them once. ONCE! We even beat Bama more than that... We've won more Natty's than have wins over Georgia these past thirty years. Yes I'd rather have the Natty's, but is it too much to ask we beat Georgia once in a while? I guess that's why this game hurts so much.

