CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Egypt PMI inches closer to growth as purchasing increases

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5DoR_0bn43gha00
A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo, Egypt December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's non-petroleum private sector activity shrank for a ninth month in a row in August, but inched closer to growth as local firms rapidly expanded their purchasing on increased demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 49.8 - just below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction - from 49.1 in July.

"Purchasing activity expanded for the first time in nine months and at the quickest pace since the series began in April 2011," IHS Markit said.

Egyptian firms sought to build their input stocks in August "amid fears that rising new orders and supply-side pressures would lead to further price increases."

The subindex for the quantity of purchases jumped to 54.9 from 47.6 in July, while the purchase costs subindex climbed to 58.7 from 54.1.

Input price increases accelerated to their fastest in two years, a development firms linked mainly to a pandemic-related tightening of the international prices of commodities such as metals, timber and plastics, IHS Markit said.

This and higher demand has sparked fears of further price increases, it added.

The new orders subindex expanded to 50.4 from 48.7, its quickest since November.

"Firms seeing an improvement in demand attributed this to a revival in market activity and rising tourist numbers following the pandemic," IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Purchasing Managers#Pmi#Egyptian#Subindex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Egypt
Related
Businessihsmarkit.com

Asia economic downturn spreads as supply constraints hit more sectors

Asia Sector PMI showed only five of 18 sectors reported output growth in August, the lowest number since June 2020. Sectors that saw a contraction of output were noticeably also ones experiencing constraints on production and relatively more severe input cost inflation, reflecting the strain on these private sector firms.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up, gains capped as state banks purchase dollars

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against a weaker dollar on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. However, gains were capped as sources told Reuters that some major Chinese state-owned banks were seen buying the greenbacks in the onshore spot market late on Friday. That had pushed the yuan sharply weaker, prompting some market participants to become cautious and wonder about the policy stance. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a more than 2-1/2-month high of 6.4529 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4577. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4550 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4546 at midday, 39 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some currency traders said the state bank actions on Friday could suggest authorities may want a stable currency for now due to uncertainties in overseas markets including Fed tapering. China's major state-owned banks often act as agents for the central bank in currency markets, but they also trade on their own behalf. The marginal strength in the yuan on Monday morning came as some traders saw chances for the Fed to announce the tapering of bond purchases in September became very narrow after the downbeat U.S. payrolls. Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pressure other major currencies, including Chinese yuan, as a shrinkage in yield premium could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets. However, Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said the impact on the yuan could be rather limited this time round. "We believe capital outflows will be mostly reflected in the domestic stock market dominated by retail customers, rather than in the domestic bond market, which is dominated by institutional investors," he said, expecting overseas institutional investors to continue purchasing the Chinese government bonds to offset yuan's depreciation pressure. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.215 from the previous close of 92.11, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4475 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4529 6.4577 0.07% Spot yuan 6.4546 6.4585 0.06% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.14% Spot change since 2005 28.23% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.53 98.52 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.215 92.11 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4475 0.11% * Offshore 6.6225 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Spanish services growth kept up strong pace in August: PMI

MADRID (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's service sector expanded for the fifth month in a row in August, though at a slower pace than in the previous months, as more COVID-19 travel restritions were phased out, a survey indicated on Friday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half Spain's economic output, slipped to 60.1 last month, down from 61.9 in July and 62.5 in June. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.
Economyactionforex.com

Germany PMI services finalized at 60.8, another sharp increase in business activity

Germany PMI Services was finalized at 60.8 in August, down from July’s record high of 61.8. PMI Composite also dropped to 60.0, down from July’s all-time high of 62.4. Markit said, business activity maintained strong rate of growth.. There was further marked rise in employment as capacity pressures build. Increases in input costs and prices charged were near record.
Economyinvesting.com

German services sector drives growth as recovery persists- PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) - Activity in Germany's services sector expanded at a strong pace in August, albeit slightly weaker than in the previous month, as businesses which had been hit by coronavirus lockdowns catered for pent-up demand, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's final PMI services index found that activity...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Aug Factory Growth Strong - as Were Price Rises, PMI Shows

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing growth remained strong in August but supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to constrain supplies of the raw materials factories need, driving up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday. The easing of restrictions imposed to stop the coronavirus from spreading has...
EconomyShareCast

US factory PMI points to continued fast growth - IHS Markit

US factory sector activity continued growing at a brisk clip last month, the results of a survey revealed. IHS Markit's manufacturing sector Purchasing Managers' Index edged down from a reading of 61.2 for July to 61.1. Economists had expected the headline index to have remained unchanged from the month before.
Business104.1 WIKY

Supply chain woes stunt UK manufacturing growth in August -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – British factory output grew in August at the weakest rate for six months as supply chain problems weighed on manufacturers’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 60.3 last month from July’s 60.4, slightly...
EconomyFXStreet.com

UK GDP eases to 0.1% in July versus 0.6% expected, GBP/USD steps back to 1.3845

UK GDP eased to 0.1% versus 0.6% expected and 1.0% prior for July. Manufacturing Production eased, Industrial Production improved. UK data-dump for July, released early Friday, coveys that the monthly GDP figure weakened to 0.1% MoM versus 0.6% forecast and 1.0% prior relaese in July. The 3M/3M figures for the growth remains unchanged around 3.6%.
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

Back-to-school purchases to increase values of retail shares

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: After months of remote learning, most U.S. schools are returning this year to in-class instruction, leading to strong late-summer back-to-school sales and providing U.S. retailers with some needed momentum. The S&P 500 retailing index, which includes Amazon.com, is up about 2 percent for the quarter...
MarketsShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up as investors digest GDP data

London stocks edged up in early trade on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,043.90. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

China CPI below expectations & PPI above, mixed outcome, AUD steady

We have a mixed outcome from China's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index today as follows:. China PPI (YoY) Aug 9.5% (est 9.0%; previous 9.0%). China CPI (YoY) Aug 0.8% (est 1.0%; previous 1.0%). AUD/USD reaction. AUD tends to move on data related to China if the data is...
EconomyFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound strengthens ahead of UK growth data

The UK will publish Industrial Production and growth-related data on Friday. Weakening US government bond yields sent the dollar lower across the board. GBP/USD holds on to intraday gains near its weekly highs, could test 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair touched 1.3862 on Thursday, nearing its weekly high at 1.3867 on...
Businessihsmarkit.com

Monthly PMI Bulletin: September 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Monthly PMI Bulletin. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. The global economy expanded for a fourteenth straight month in August, according to the JPMorgan Global PMI™ (compiled by IHS Markit). However, the rate of expansion was the slowest since January.
BusinessDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes China CPI, PPI Figures in APAC Trade

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Inflation, CPI, Covid - Talking Points. Chinese Yuan in focus ahead of China’s August inflation data points. CPI and PPI data likely to influence near-term PBOC policy decisions. USD/CNH trades within triangle while SMAs near bullish crossover. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific trading looks set for another risk-off...
Businessdsnews.com

Home Purchase Sentiment Inches Up, Remains Low

Home purchase sentiment is down on an annual basis and remains relatively flat month over month. The good-time-to-sell-rough-time-to-buy feeling remains relatively strong among consumers, however the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index indicates some optimism from those considering buying in coming months. The experts at Fannie Mae say concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, as well as inflation, could be negatively affecting consumer confidence.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy