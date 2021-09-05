TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: The unsung heroes of water quality

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – There’s a lot you can learn about our local streams like Robinson Creek, Hale Creek, or the Rifle, AuSable and Black rivers, if you’re willing to get a little wet and flip a few rocks. While it’s trout that get all the attention on Northern Michigan’s river systems — we do call them trout streams, after all — there would be no trout to speak of without macroinvertebrates. By definition, macroinvertebrates include any river creature that lacks a backbone and can be seen without the aid of a microscope or magnifying glass. This includes the larval or nymph stages of flying insects, and we can use their presence and diversity to gauge a stream’s health. Three taxonomic groups of nymphs are considered “indicator species” for healthy water. Scientists who study rivers have turned these three groups — ephemeroptera, plecoptera and trichoptera, abbreviated as EPT — into a tool known as the EPT Index.
Comments / 0