Massachusetts Falls In Season Opener At Pitt

PITTSBURGH – University of Massachusetts football opened the 2021 campaign with a 51-7 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Lytle threw for 167 yards (14-31) in his UMass debut and ran for his first career touchdown. Jermaine "OC" Johnson, Jr. led the Minutemen's receivers with 52 yards on three catches, while Taylor Edwards nabbed a 32-yard grab, the longest play from scrimmage for UMass. On the ground, Kay'Ron Adams had 11 carries for 32 yards with a long of 20 yards on the day. Dashon Ross paced the defense with nine tackles, including six solo stops and a quarterback hurry. UMass had one sack, three TFLs and a forced fumble, which the Minutemen recovered, in the contest.