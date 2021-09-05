CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kirby Smart Full Post-Clemson Game Press Conference

By Jake Reuse about 5 hours
“I’d like to thank both fan bases for an incredible atmosphere. I think we all missed that kind of atmosphere and it was special for players to play in. I certainly appreciate the city of Charlotte because they were great hosts and I’m proud of our guys. We talked about two words, composure and attention to detail. I’ve never seen two words become more true than when the punt hit us and everybody just kept saying, ‘keep your composure, keep your composure.’ Nobody panicked. It started looking like it was getting bad there and the team really handled it well. We held the line, played to our standard, and I’m just really proud of our guys and how hard they played. That’s a really good football team.”

On3.com

On3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft.

