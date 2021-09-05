CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Frankfurt Universe @ Marburg Mercenaries, September 5, 16:00 CET, (4 pm, 10 am ET)

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frankfurt Universe (1-8) will take on the Marburg Mercenaries (2-7) in this final game of the German Football League regular season for both teams. The Universe could face relegation next as they will have the GFL South’s worst record. Across the field, Marburg looks to finish up and down the regular season and use the offseason to rebuild for next season.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Universe#Unicorn#Fenglers#British#Marburg Mercenaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM FINLAND: United Newland Crusaders @ Porvoo Butchers, August 27, 16:30 CET (4:30 pm, 10:30 am ET)

The Porvoo Butchers (4-3) will host the UNC Crusaders (2-5) in the regular-season Maple League finale for both teams. For the Butchers, the postseason awaits them as they’ve done enough to lock up the third seed in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Crusaders will end their season today but are finishing the season strong, riding a two-game win streak.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Saarland Hurricanes @ Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, August 28, 17:00 CET (5 pm, 11 am ET)

The Saarland Hurricanes (7-1) travel to Schwäbisch Hall (8-0) to take on the undefeated Unicorns in this marquee matchup in the German Football League. Today’s game pits the GFL South top two seeds against each other as both teams have been playing great football this season. The Hurricanes hosted the Unicorns back on in mid-June losing 45-20 in a game that was much closer than the score indicates.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM DENMARK: Søllerød Gold Diggers @ Copenhagen Towers, September 4, 19:00 CET (7 pm, 1 pm ET)

The Copenhagen Towers (4-1) will host the Søllerød Gold Diggers (4-1) under the light tonight in Copenhagen at Gentofte stadium. This is a crucial game in the Danish National Ligen as the winner will take sole possession of first place before the playoffs begin later this month. The Gold Diggers hosted the Towers earlier this season winning a dramatic back and forth thriller 36-30. Fans of Danish football and ecstatic for this highly anticipated rematch.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Wroclaw Panthers secure final playoff spot as ELF wraps up inaugural regular season

Twelve weeks and 40 games later and the inaugural regular season of the European League of Football is finally complete. What started as a brave new experiment has matured, stumbled, and grown as it heads into the playoffs and all eight teams have offered their respective fanbases something different. There have been plenty of mistakes and faux-pas, but the excitement around the league is real as rumors of a minimum four-team expansion next year continue to take shape.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

ELF playoff preview: What to watch for in the league’s inaugural post-season

After twelve weeks of unpredictable regular-season action in the European League of Football, four teams have earned themselves post-season bids and a shot at the league’s first-ever championship. The top-seeded Frankfurt Galaxy will host the Cologne Centurions in a rematch of the last week’s regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon. The...
Columbus, OHamericanfootballinternational.com

How Bishop Sycamore’s madness nearly went international

Centurions football, the Columbus, Ohio-based fraudulent high school football team that recently was exposed on American national television. Following an ugly game, the truth about the institution came to light. If you are however unfamiliar with the school’s background, make yourself comfortable because there’s a lot to unravel. The complex...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Helsinki Roosters pummel Porvoo Butchers to punch ticket to Maple Bowl

The Helsinki Roosters brought an abrupt end to the Porvoo Butchers 2021 magical run this past weekend, rolling over them with relative ease in the Maple League semifinals. The capital city powerhouse overwhelmed the young Porvoo team 49-7 on a cool, autumn-like Saturday night in Vantaa, Finland at Myyrmäki Stadium.
Footballamericanfootballinternational.com

Maple League playoff QBs Miro Kadmiry and Jabari Harris are ready for Saturday’s bout

When the Helsinki Roosters and Porvoo Butchers take on each other in Finland’s Maple League semifinal matchup this weekend, the two quarterbacks will be in familiar territory. Both Helsinki Roosters’ quarterback Miro Kadmiry and his counterpart with the Porvoo Butchers, Jabari Harris, have been fequent participants in the Maple League...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Towers’ potent receiving corps a focal point ahead of Danish first place battle

It’s unlikely that any Danish defensive game plan would fail to account for Mike Williams, but his incredible performance against the AaB 89ers last week means the Copenhagen Towers’ import receiver won’t be sneaking up on anybody for the rest of the season. Joining the Towers‘ lineup after Denmark’s mid-season...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Global players starting to make a mark on CFL teams

The old saying goes that the Canadian Football League season doesn’t start until Labour Day and while that date came up much quicker in the shortened 2021 season, last week’s traditional rivalry games were as exciting as ever. As the league enters Week 6 and the second part of those...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

ELF offensive stats leaders offers surprises

The European League of Football wound up its inaugural season this past weekend and with the playoffs looming, AFI presents the final regular-season stats leaders in the key offensive categories of passing, rushing, and receiving yardage. The Wroclaw Panthers led the way with four players among the 15 in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy