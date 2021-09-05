LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Frankfurt Universe @ Marburg Mercenaries, September 5, 16:00 CET, (4 pm, 10 am ET)
The Frankfurt Universe (1-8) will take on the Marburg Mercenaries (2-7) in this final game of the German Football League regular season for both teams. The Universe could face relegation next as they will have the GFL South’s worst record. Across the field, Marburg looks to finish up and down the regular season and use the offseason to rebuild for next season.www.americanfootballinternational.com
