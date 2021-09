Walmart has the Tru Grit Fitness 10lb Neoprene Hex Dumbbell (2-Pack) for a low $15.67. Free Shipping with Walmart Plus or $35+. The Tru Grit neoprene dipped hex dumbbells are designed perfect to prevent the dumbbell from rolling, priced for any budget, high quality, created with for performance with longevity in mind. Made from a steel core and coated to minimize noise and mitigate typical wear and tear to the equipment and your floor.