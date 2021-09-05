Ahoy, Maties! Parrot Island Waterpark throws Labor Day party

It's Sunday of Labor Day weekend, and it's way too late to catch a flight to the Bahamas -- even if you had hundreds of dollars for the ticket and time off to travel there. But if you close your eyes and whisper, "There's no place like home! There's no place like home!" with enough enthusiasm, Parrot Island Waterpark could feel like a last-minute beach vacation. And it's right in the River Valley's own front yard.