LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Potsdam Royals @ Dresden Monarchs, September 5,15:00 CET (3 pm, 9 am ET)

By Alex Malchow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dresden Monarchs (8-1) will host the Potsdam Royals (7-2) in this vital first-place match-up in the GFL North as the German Football League regular season winds up. Both teams have had fantastic regular seasons and could claim the GFL North’s top seed with the right performance today. Dresden beat Potsdam earlier this season 31-16 so because of their similar records Potsdam would need to beat Dresden by 16 points to seize the GFL North top seed. If they can’t achieve that they’ll settle second seed and a home game against the number three team from the GFL South.

