LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Potsdam Royals @ Dresden Monarchs, September 5,15:00 CET (3 pm, 9 am ET)

The Copenhagen Towers (3-1) will take on the Aab 89ers (2-2) in this Saturday afternoon Danish Nationalligaen matchup. After some power shifts in the league, this matchup pits two of the title favorites against each other. Both teams enter today’s game with tons of positive momentum eager to gain the upper hand as the playoffs approach. These teams met to open the season back in May with the Towers winning 38-13. However, expect today’s game to be a much more competitive one as the 89ers have shown a ton of improvement as the season has marched on.