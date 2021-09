VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville woman is using her artistic talent to help those who lost everything in the Caldor Fire, although they may not return to much. They’ll now have a chance to immortalize the home they once knew. By putting pen to paper, and with every line drawn, Cherise Jackson rebuilds a home that was destroyed by the Caldor Fire. “It’s still really scary. That’s a lot of peoples’ reality,” said Jackson. More than 500 structures have been destroyed down since the Caldor Fire torched parts of El Dorado County. And this artist and UC Davis graduate wanted to do something to...