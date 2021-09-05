4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $465,000

Chance Of A Lifetime to own this beautiful Pilot Mountain stone home originally built by Dick Kirkman, a well known builder in Greensboro , as his personal residence. Stately corner lot and this beautifully designed and appointed home includes an inviting library/study swathed in wormy Chestnut paneling that also enjoys a stone fireplace, one of two fireplaces in the home. A large first floor primary suite enjoys an updated bath with a large corner shower. Across the back of the home is a delightful sunroom with another stone fireplace outfitted with a wood burning stove. The home's Cook's kitchen has solid surface countertops and handsome oak cabinets. New windows in 2019. New carpet last week upstairs. New digital thermostats. This home also offers great storage and a workshop in the basement. Outside, the large 1.32 acre lot is beautifully landscaped with lush lawns and flowering shrubs. The perfect setting to come home to, this beautifully maintained home will not disappoint.