Inmate death prompts Sebastian County, State Police investigation
FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a county inmate last weekend. The inmate's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy, Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release. The inmate's identity is being withheld to give his next of kin time to notify others about his death, the release said.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 2