Meet Chaos: Balfour Senior Living’s Top Dog

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tails are wagging at the Norfolk SPCA! The organization received a $10,000 grant to cover dental care for senior dogs. “Really it’s life saving for us. That $10,000 will help 60 senior dogs, in just one year, receive really vital dental care that is needed to maintain their health. Adopting seniors is sometimes not the easiest, but having that grant awarded, and the ability to do the dental, really puts us ahead of the game for the senior pups and getting them adopted, because we can get their health on track again,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, Norfolk SPCA Executive Director.