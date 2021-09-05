Meet Chaos: Balfour Senior Living’s Top Dog
“If you think senior living is ‘for the dogs,’ Balfour Senior Living just might be the place for you,” said Balfour’s Chief Barketing Officer, Chaos. Chaos, a mixed breed, was rescued from humble beginnings at a kill shelter in Arizona and now lives the life of luxury as the “spokesdog” for Balfour Senior Living. Chaos is the beloved pet of Balfour Founders Michael Schonbrun and Susan Juroe, and part of the company’s dogged approach to redefine retirement with a comfortably elegant lifestyle for seniors – and their pets.www.dailycamera.com
