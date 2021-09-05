CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

SENIOR CENTERS: Sept. 6 – Sept. 10, 2021

By OA Life
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgEe3_0bn421kx00

NORTHSIDE CENTER & SOUTHSIDE CENTER

The Southside Center is closed to the public. Activities for both centers are being held at the Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281.

  • Monday: All centers are closed for Labor Day holiday.
  • Tuesday: 1 p.m., Bingo.
  • Wednesday: 9:30 a.m., Bible Study, 10 a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., Busy Hands.
  • Thursday: 9 a.m., Queenagers Crafts; 9:45 a.m., Spanish Bingo; 11:30 a.m., Card group.
  • Friday: 10 a.m., Loteria/Exercise, 1 p.m., Bridge & Bingo.

Comments / 0

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
211
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Centers#Labor Day#The Southside Center#Bible Study#Queenagers Crafts#Spanish Bingo#Card#Loteria Exercise#Bridge Bingo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy