SENIOR CENTERS: Sept. 6 – Sept. 10, 2021
NORTHSIDE CENTER & SOUTHSIDE CENTER
The Southside Center is closed to the public. Activities for both centers are being held at the Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281.
- Monday: All centers are closed for Labor Day holiday.
- Tuesday: 1 p.m., Bingo.
- Wednesday: 9:30 a.m., Bible Study, 10 a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., Busy Hands.
- Thursday: 9 a.m., Queenagers Crafts; 9:45 a.m., Spanish Bingo; 11:30 a.m., Card group.
- Friday: 10 a.m., Loteria/Exercise, 1 p.m., Bridge & Bingo.
