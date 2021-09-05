PET OF THE WEEK: Pauline

Pauline, an adult female gray and white short haired cat, desperately needs to be adopted to a new home from the Odessa Animal Control. Pauline is very loving and mellow cat that loves attention. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Pauline or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Pauline has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.