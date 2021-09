Zac, a 1 to 2-year-old male Shepherd, desperately needs to be adopted to a good home. Zac is a very high energy, playful and loving puppy. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Zac or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Zac has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.