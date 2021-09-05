Weekly winner: 'This mountain is and always will be a part of me'

The cover of the new EP Mountain City, written and performed by Anne Buckle, known professionally as Wildwood. Anne Buckle, known professionally as Wildwood, has just released the first single from her forthcoming EP, entitled Mountain City, and from the first notes, it was clear there was a larger story here.It began making the rounds on Wednesday evening, and by Thursday morning, local Facebook and Instagram feeds were streaming a hauntingly beautiful music video set in Mountain City. People did not recognize the name Wildwood, but many recognized the images passing across the screen. Which is true to one of the lyrics in the song, “no one here knows my name.”