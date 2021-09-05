Weekly winner: 'This mountain is and always will be a part of me'

Kim Logan won a splurge at Fishtales, a $300 value, sponsored by The Corry House, in the Rotary Week 28 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Left to right: Kim Logan, raffle prize winner, and Scott Gessay, Rotary president. Dr. Bo Cheves of The Corry House, raffle prize sponsor, was unavailable for the photo.
