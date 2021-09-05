CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

By Telegraph Herald
 5 days ago

Woodward Communications Inc., parent company of the Telegraph Herald, announced the following:. Kelsey Gingrich was promoted to human resources manager for Woodward Community Media. She previously acted as HR generalist for WCM. Ali Chapman was promoted to HR generalist for Woodward Community Media. She originally joined WCM in 2019 as...

