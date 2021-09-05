Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

CHICAGO, IL - Aparium Hotel Group, a leading lifestyle hotel brand in the U.S. known for their truly unique individual properties and unrivaled experiences, is poised for growth and preparing to stay ahead of the curve by promoting exemplary team members and bringing in new talent who will help shape the future of the company. These movements come in an effort to expand Aparium’s commercial services to further support the individual properties and their owners and build a world-class class Food & Beverage team. Despite some downturns in the industry, Aparium is looking upwards by recognizing and rewarding talent within its own ranks and continuing to attract those who are innovators in their field who will contribute to the brand’s one-of-a-kind approach to hospitality management.