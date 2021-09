Well, we played ourselves, didn’t we? And I’m not just talking about the Eighty-Six Forever staff who unanimously saw this match go in another direction. The Vancouver Whitecaps, long of the MLS (relatively speaking), boasting an unheralded eight-game unbeaten streak (again, relatively speaking), would not lose to their baby brothers from the island; to Pacific FC, a club only part way through their third trip ‘round the sun, with a roster presently boasting no less than twelve players formerly affiliated with the Whitecaps, all of whom cut adrift at one point or another.