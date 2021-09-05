CORRECTED: Letter: Letter writers have right to their opinions
An earlier version of this letter listed an incorrect author. In response to Linda Goldsmith urging the TH to not print Paul Hemmer’s letters to the editor:. Last time I checked, this country still allowed freedom of speech. I’m sorry that you don’t agree with Mr. Hemmer’s views, but thankfully, there are those of us who do. If you don’t like what Mr. Hemmer has to say, you have the freedom to not read a word of what he has to say.www.telegraphherald.com
