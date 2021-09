President Joe Biden extended an eviction moratorium already deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, so it would come as little surprise that President Norms would ignore the law going forward with his imperiled presidency. But Biden's latest blow in his campaign against the coronavirus isn't just a legal mess destined for endless court challenges; it's a logistical nightmare with little likelihood of doing anything other than further tightening the labor market and inflaming the sentiments of the vaccine-hesitant.