3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $445,000

ONE LEVEL LIVING on your very own Sandy Beach on a private 2.93 acre lot with charming custom landscaping. Situated on the deep water section on the lake. Property features an oversized covered dock for entertaining, includes 2 jet ski lifts. You will enjoy gorgeous water views from the rear deck and house. Home has brand new paint, hard wood floors and trim throughout (2020). New Well Pump (2018) New Attic Insulation (2019) Family room features a built in bar area with access to the deck.If you are looking to ''get a way'' or Live your Lake Dream- This is the home for you!