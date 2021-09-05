CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ol' 1-2: Tatis, Manny provide punch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- The Padres have a month left to decide their fate in this topsy-turvy National League Wild Card race. They’ve got a brutal schedule and some tricky obstacles to overcome. They also have Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado at the top of their lineup -- and when...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. rules out surgery on his shoulder

Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s shoulder has been an ongoing issue this season for the San Diego Padres. His partial dislocation has led to stints on the Injured List and a position change to the outfield as the Padres attempt to keep him healthy for the rest of this season. It seemed inevitable that he would have surgery on the shoulder at some point in the offseason to be ready for next year.
MLBMLB

Tatis' first RF assist clocks at 97 mph

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up plenty of assists in his career, but none quite as exciting as this one. The Padres superstar has been waiting to show off his cannon since his transition from shortstop to the outfield last month, and he finally got his chance in the Padres’ 8-5 victory over the Angels on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
MLBBleacher Report

Even with MVP Favorite Fernando Tatis Jr., It's Time to Bury the Reeling Padres

Nobody will blame Fernando Tatis Jr. if the San Diego Padres' ongoing collapse ultimately leaves them on the outside looking in at the Major League Baseball postseason. The 22-year-old was the frontrunner for the National League MVP as he was manning shortstop through the middle of July, and he's still the frontrunner for the award after even shifting to the outfield upon returning from his third stint on the injured list on August 15. Because when it comes down to it, it's hard to beat a .281/.361/.640 slash line with 35 home runs, 24 stolen bases and 5.3 rWAR.
MLBoklahoman.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-47) and San Diego Padres (68-60) wrap up their three-game set at Petco Park with the series finale's first pitch scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. beat San Diego 5-3 in...
MLBMLB

Inbox: Will Tatis return to shortstop?

SAN DIEGO -- It's a rare Sunday off-day, and then it’s crunch time, a five-week stretch that will make or break the Padres’ season. Let's dive straight into your questions. When will Fernando Tatis Jr. move back to shortstop? Why does he look so sad?. -- Sandra M. These two...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. (4 RBIs) powers Padres past Astros

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run single in the second inning and added a two-run homer in the eighth as the San Diego Padres pulled away for a 10-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Saturday night. San Diego (72-64) won for only the sixth time in 21 games...
MLBkpyn.net

Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres’ 10-2 win vs. Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Machado and Myers each hit a no-doubter in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.
MLBMLB

FREE on MLB.TV: Padres-Dodgers, 10:10 ET

Dodgers-Padres was supposed to be a season-long battle for the National League West title. Instead, it might be the matchup in the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 6. As the two teams open a three-game weekend series on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, L.A. indeed has a battle on its hands to claim a ninth straight division title. But that challenge has come not from San Diego but from San Francisco, which leads its archrival by 2 1/2 games for the best record in the NL. The Padres, meanwhile, have fallen out of the division race and are just a game ahead of the Reds for the second NL Wild Card spot, which would yield a winner-take-all matchup with the Giants or Dodgers.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Snell buckles after 6 perfect innings; Angels blank Padres

Blake Snell more or less shrugged as Padres manager Jayce Tingler pulled him from his previous start without a single hit on his pitching line. The bigger picture, Snell and his skipper reasoned last week in Arizona, was more important than chasing the franchise’s second no-hitter. Besides, Snell appears to...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Los Angeles to visit San Diego Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (69-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (73-65, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Padres: Yu Darvish (7-9, 4.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Angels +165; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the...
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on Darvish, the lineup with Tatis hitting behind Machado

Before Wednesday’s game, Jayce Tingler talked about why he expected Yu Darvish to have a good start against the Angels during the manager’s daily pre-game media session. “Darvish has had a pretty good week of work,” said Tingler. “He’s probably thrown a little bit more than he usually does which is an encouraging sign, particularly on the health side. Physically, he’s good. His back and arm looked good in his bullpen.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres vs. Dodgers — Wild Card Preview?

San Diego Padres (74-65) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-53), September 10-12, 2021. The Padres look to get their revenge on their biggest rival as they travel to LA to face the Dodgers this weekend. Here’s a look at what we can expect:. Projected Starters. Friday, 7:10 p.m. PST. Joe Musgrove...
MLBMLB

Whose stock is rising down the stretch?

The regular season is winding down, but it's never late for a player to make a big impression on his club. Whether it's as a contributor who could be key to a team's postseason hopes or a piece that a non-contending team can build around in 2022, players around the game are the focus of important evaluations right now.
MLBMLB

10 days could define Padres' season

From the moment the 2021 schedule was released, the Padres’ 10-game, 10-day trip through Los Angeles, San Francisco and St. Louis loomed as the most daunting challenge in what they hoped might be a special season. It has grown more daunting since, with the Giants and Cardinals having asserted themselves as contenders.

