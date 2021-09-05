The ol' 1-2: Tatis, Manny provide punch

Dodgers-Padres was supposed to be a season-long battle for the National League West title. Instead, it might be the matchup in the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 6. As the two teams open a three-game weekend series on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, L.A. indeed has a battle on its hands to claim a ninth straight division title. But that challenge has come not from San Diego but from San Francisco, which leads its archrival by 2 1/2 games for the best record in the NL. The Padres, meanwhile, have fallen out of the division race and are just a game ahead of the Reds for the second NL Wild Card spot, which would yield a winner-take-all matchup with the Giants or Dodgers.