Mag!c: An inspiration to the masses to never give up on your dreams, this artist helps aspiring musicians to dive into an independent and special journey

By escritorazel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up listening to Lil Wayne, Mag!c started creating beats 2 years ago and ran with their newly found talents to start exploring the boundaries of the music industry. With Lil Wayne being this artist’s prime inspiration, it’s no surprise that Mag!c has taken influence to shape their own music with edgy hip-hop elements, although also uses the trap and R&B genres to describe his current and unique sound.

