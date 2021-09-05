Mag!c: An inspiration to the masses to never give up on your dreams, this artist helps aspiring musicians to dive into an independent and special journey

Artist Tom has been honing his skills in both songwriting and singing for several years to perfect the positive messages he is eager to spread through the melodies of music. As a naturally-born performer, Tom feels at home on stage, loving his storytelling role of sharing his messages with a rapidly growing fanbase. His new drop, Precious Heart, details the story of a beautiful relationship that didn’t work out, sending the couple in different directions before any more pain was induced. As a folk-pop song, it is constructed from the acoustic guitar, midi piano, vocals, and shaker to hit the authenticity and vulnerability that the artist wanted to execute. Tom’s raw and reflective vocals help audiences think back to their own past relationships, allowing them to connect with the music through relatability.