It's been one of the most frequently asked questions of my life. "¿Hablas español?" I memorized the scripted answer to this question early in my youth. "Hablo un poquito." As a Chicana born and raised in Texas and the first-generation daughter of a Mexican immigrant, the answer usually disappoints people. The smiles on their faces turn from friendly to instant judgment. "¿No hablas? ¿Por qué no?" The truth is, my "poquito" is mostly curse words and house Spanglish — broken phrases and grammatical errors, combined with a pretty decent Mexican accent and sufficient pronunciation of menu items like "enchiladas verdes." It was always enough to get me through life. Although my parents had spoken it around us, alongside my grandparents, tios, and tias, there was almost an unspoken understanding that the language was only for them — only for the adults. And although I always felt a closeted shame about my lack of speaking Spanish, it didn't affect my life enough to create the desire to learn on my own. That is until 2016, when my whole world changed.