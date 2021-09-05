"Grow": New book encourages molding young minds, hearts and bodies with mindfulness

An exclusive extract from the new book 'Creating the World We Want to Live In.'. Our sense of self is the primary foundation for relationships with others. It informs what we need in our relationships, and whether we tend to see others as a threat, or an ally. It determines whether we are able to be interested in the lives and welfare of others, or relate to them only in terms of our own needs. This applies to close relationships, interactions with colleagues, and how we position those in the wider community.