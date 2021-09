Available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S. I would consider myself a fan of the Alien franchise. I’ve liked all the movies, except for Resurrection. Hell, I even really enjoyed Prometheus and Covenant. I have an appreciation for the art of the Alien world. When I was offered a copy of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, I was cautiously optimistic after a slew of, let’s say, less than stellar franchise outings. I downloaded the game and hopped in with two people who know how to play games: Dread XP Head of Production Ted Hentschke, and fellow writer Rosy Joan. We met in the dead of night, to gather together for the ancient rite of playing an Aliens game.