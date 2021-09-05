Centennial High to Host Annual Cheer and Dance Camp

The fourth annual Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Camp was held on the Southwest College football field on Saturday, August 14th. The camp is comprised of volunteers training the special needs participants in football and cheering drills created individuals ages five and up. “It was such a wonderful feeling being back in person and seeing all of our returning and new participants at our fourth annual football and cheer camp. It’s such an honor for us to be able to provide the kind of events for our special needs community that are normally overlooked because of their disabilities, said Nykauni Tademy, team mom for Snoop Dogg’s Pop Warner team and the co-founder /director of Snoop Special Stars.