COVID-19 isn’t the only virus to explode these last couple of years. “Ransomware is on a rampage.” So noted Forbes magazine recently, which reported that 84% of U.S. organizations and companies have reported phishing or ransomware security incidents in the last year, that the average ransomware payment climbed 82%, from $312,000 last year to $570,000 in the first half of 2021, and that ransomware costs could exceed a quarter of a trillion dollars — that’s trillion, with a “T,” as in (economic) terrorism — by 2031.